The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 198: Juventus sweep their week full of Salernitana

What’s a good way to begin 2024?

Apparently getting back-to-back wins over the same team — in this case Salernitana — was something that sounded rather appealing to Max Allegri and the rest of Juventus’ roster.

Juve started the new calendar year with a blowout win in the Coppa Italia and then a “fino alla fine” special in Salerno over the weekend to keep pace with league leaders and finish the first half of the 2023-24 season on a high note. They were two very different wins, but they both served their puprose — begin the Coppa Italia campaign on a winning note and don’t let Inter build on their lead while also solidifying a spot in the top four.

Boxes checked.

Two wins recorded.

Dusan Vlahovic’s abs out there for the world to see.

There are worse ways for 2024 to start. It’s a good thing Juventus didn’t go down that route as compared to what actually happened in the back-to-back wins over Salernitana.

On Episode 198 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the two wins over Salernitana — including how Max Allegri made some really good substitutions in the second half on Sunday night, how Federico Gatti is going through a bit of a mini-slump right now, and it’s time for Samuel Iling-Junior to start to get more ... starts.

Thoughts on the week that was against Salernitana.

We are officially at the midway point of the 2023-24 season. So, how we feeling?

Twitter questions — including just how important to this Juventus team Andrea Cambiaso has quickly become, and what could Vlahovic’s goal against Salernitana on Sunday mean if Juve go on to win the Scudetto this season.

You can listen to Episode 198 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform

