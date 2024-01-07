Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Salernitana

Here we are, folks. Ninety minutes to go before we officially reach the midway point of the 2023-24 season. One more game before andata turns to ritorno, and the games left officially becomes less than the games that have been played.

Ah, and the team Juve’s playing in the final game of the first half of the season? Oh, just the same one they played — and subsequently mollywhopped 6-1 — four days ago in the Coppa Italia.

The venue from Thursday night’s Coppa Italia Round of 16 tie has changed this weekend, with the scene of Juventus’ second game against Salernitana shifting from the Allianz Stadium to the Stadio Arechi in Salerno. This time around, three points are up for grabs rather than a spot in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. And for the two teams involved, those potential points mean two very different kinds of things considering where both clubs currently respectively sit in the table.

For Juventus, there’s the very obvious fact that a win over Salernitana means they were able to keep pace with Inter after Saturday’s controversial win over Hellas Verona win which Serie A’s refereeing problem bore its ugly head yet again.

For Salernitana, who currently occupies last place in the Serie A table, any kind of points would be vital for their relegation fight as we head into the second half of the season.

Two teams in very different kinds of situations who just so happened to play against one another four days ago now go at it again. Should be interesting to see if Juve can find any sort of the same kind of success they had in Turin even as Max Allegri reminds us just how tough of a place the Arechi is to play. We’ll see if that holds true to his words, or if Juventus can come away with their second comfortable victory — minus any goals in the opening minute — against Salernitana in less than a week.

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

Where: Stadio Arechi, Salerno, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 5 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 12 p.m. Eastern time, 9 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Weah, McKennie, Nicolussi Caviglia, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Yildiz.

Juventus bench: Perin, Pinsoglio, Rugani, Miretti, Nonge, Milik, Iling-Junior.

Salernitana starting XI (3-4-2-1): Costil; Daniliuc, Gyomber, Fazio; Sambia, Legowski, Maggiore, Bradaric; Candreva, Tchaouna; Simy.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TLN (Canada); TNT Sports 2 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italia, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.