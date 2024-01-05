Reports: Juventus, Roma reach agreement on Dean Huijsen loan deal

Turns out last weekend’s little post-game exchange between Juventus youngster Dean Huijsen and Roma manager Jose Mourinho was more than just a simple handshake.

The young Dutchman who was widely expected to head to Frosinone on loan for the rest of the 2023-24 season come the new year won’t be joining the handful of Juve youngsters who are already there. Instead, Huijsen and his representation have pushed for a loan move to Mourinho’s Roma — and on Friday, that deal was finalized between the Giallorossi and Juventus, according to multiple reports out of Italy.

Juventus will reportedly receive €700,000 as a loan fee for the dry loan, which will go down to €500,000 if Huijsen is to appear in at least 10 games for Roma, according to Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti. There are also reports that young Roma winger Luigi Cherubini — who is out of contract at the end of the season and has showed no intentions of signing an extension — could be included in the deal. The 19-year-old Cherubini would join Juve’s primavera squad. Roma would, though, have a clause where they would receive 50% of any future sale.

Huijsen arrived in Rome Friday night and is expected to undergo his medical exams over the weekend.

#Juventus e #Roma hanno trovato l’accordo per il prestito secco di #Huijsen // Juventus and Roma have reached an agreement for Huijsen on loan until the end of the season @Goalitalia @Goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) January 5, 2024

This sudden turn of events has developed over the last few days, according to reports. Juventus, understandably, wanted to keep things in place with Frosinone for two very obvious reasons:

Juve wanted to honor their agreement with Frosinone, a club they have had a very good working relationship with up to this point. (We’ll see how much this Huijsen move changes that going forward during the summer transfer window and beyond.) Juve were quite hesitant to loan Huijsen to a direct rival for the top four like Roma. (And you can insert your jokes here about just how serious Roma’s top four chances actually are.)

But it was clear that once Roma — who are very much in need of a central defender or two right now both due to injuries and AFCON obligations — got into the game, then the pull of playing for a bigger club and one that is in Europe this season was a better opportunity for the 18-year-old Dutchman to try and get more playing time during the second half of the season.

There’s also the potential Mourinho factor as well as, if Juventus’ 3-5-2 is the way forward, then Huijsen playing at Roma is going to work well when it comes to developing in that kind of system. (Go ahead and insert your Mourinho and Max Allegri tactics jokes here, too.)

The manner of which it all came about might irk some people, though. Things seemed pretty locked in with Frosinone even though Huijsen hadn’t traveled there to undergo his medical. Everything was agreed and it looked like Huijsen was about to head to a very good place for young players to develop at a club that doesn’t shy away from players his age. But the sudden change to Roma just seems ... out of nowhere and maybe something that’s a little off-putting. These things can happen, but not all that frequently when one deal is pretty much done and agreed to.

No matter what, though, Huijsen has made the trip to Rome rather than Frosinone for his medical exams and is about to spend the next six months in the Italian capital. Let’s hope that it goes as well as a loan spell this season has gone for a certain Argentinian who would have been his teammate at Frosinone.