Allegri satisfied with Juventus reaction after conceding early

Juventus overcame a poor start when a needless turnover with a minute into the game saw them fall behind to Salernitana to win by a big 6-1 margin. The hosts were resplendent as an attacking force as they put Filippo Inzaghi’s second string squad to the sword in the Coppa Italia clash in Turin.

Speaking after the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri was pleased with how his side had reacted to the early adversity.

“We conceded an unexpected goal, the team’s reaction was good. We had never managed to overturn a game, it’s a good sign, it means we’re fine. “We had to play a game with great attention, on Sunday we’ll find a different team. We have to enjoy this victory but from tomorrow we have to think about Sunday.”

Who did he think caught the eye tonight?

“Excellent responses from everyone, we have grown. Tonight, we played better, we ran forward a lot, creating many passing lines. We need to be clearer in the last pass, raise the percentage of accurate passes.”

Young forward Kenan Yildiz caught the eye with yet another sparkling performance and Allegri is interested in giving him a shot next to Federico Chiesa and Dusan Vlahovic upfront.

“Very intelligent boy, he will have an important career ahead. “It depends on the growth of Yildiz and the condition of Federico, who did very well tonight, all he lacked was the goal. In today’s football, whoever starts on the bench is also important. “When the others are on their feet, it is important to have these changes, if we then are good at playing with more offensive players, even better, but this depends on the growth of the players.”

Has his target for this season changed as we’re halfway through the season?