Juventus 6 - Salernitana 1: Initial reaction and random observations

It went just as Max Allegri drew it up Thursday night.

Spot ‘em one and then play ball.

... OK, so maybe that’s not how Max Allegri drew it up, but when you find yourself down 1-0 after all of 60 seconds in the kind of stunning fashion that Juventus did against Salernitana, there’s really only one option you have from the second minute on: bounce back.

Oh boy, did Juve bounce back.

In one of the more lopsided final scores we’ve seen from Juventus dating back to Allegri’s first stint as manager in Turin, the Bianconeri got themselves back up off the mat after Federico Gatti’s massive error on one of the first passes of the night and recorded a dominant 6-1 win over Salernitana to advance to the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. It was, frankly, something we’ve seen few times these last few years — you know, the kind of refreshing performance in which grinding out a result and digging deep to defending a one-goal lead wasn’t necessary for the entirety of the second half.

And those last two goals from Kenan Yildiz and Timothy Weah?

Ahhhhhh, the cherry on top of a fun game to watch. Or a fun game to watch once Fabio Miretti tied the game 10 minutes after Gatti gifted Salernitana the lead with whatever the heck he was thinking right outside of his own penalty area.

Yeah, all of this came after Juventus was down a goal after a minute. And not just down a goal, but down a goal to a Salernitana team that is not very good — at all. A Salernitana team, I remind you, has two wins in Serie A to their name and couldn’t say that until last week and has the worst defense in the league with room to spare.

Once the ball started rolling, it was pretty clear that Juventus were going to be on the front foot. Then they got on said front foot, and the snowball started rolling. Getting the lead shortly after Miretti’s goal, courtesy of the guy who assisted Juve’s opener in the form of Andrea Cambiaso, was crucial because then they could truly start in their quest to leave doubt in terms of a final score.

And that’s what they did. They won by not one, not two, not three, not four ...

In terms of an old-school wrestling term, this wasn’t a “squash” since it didn’t happen right after the opening bell, but this had me thinking back to Juve’s Coppa Italia matchup all those years ago against Parma when Carlos Tevez was running wild on a defense that had no idea what to do. Juve scored seven goals that night in the kind of ass kicking that we don’t see much no matter what kind of tactics Allegri puts forward.

But when you look at it, the statistics from this one are just as one-sided as the final score:

Shots: Juventus 22, Salernitana 2

Shots on goal: Juventus 12, Salernitana 2

Shots inside the box: Juventus 14, Salernitana 1

Possession: Juventus 57%, Salernitana 43%

That, my friends, is simple domination. It’s something we rarely see from Juventus. It’s the combination of Juve playing damn well (after the first minute) and Salernitana being a total mess of a team. It was the perfect storm once the opening-minute mistake took place, and it involved Salernitana recording all of one shot after they scored. We don’t see Juve have these kinds of offensive nights much during Allegri 2.0, so it makes it even that much more of a good time when you consider just a few days ago they were beating Roma by, you guessed it, just a single goal.

All of it Thursday night came after they allowed a goal in the first minute in the game.

Just the kind stuff that makes you shake your head.

Some things this season truly don’t make sense. I think Juve basically handing Salernitana a 1-0 lead and then going on to score six unanswered to record their highest single-game goal total in years is worth of that kind of shake-your-head reaction. Not in a bad way after it very much was in a bad way as you watched what happened because of Gatti’s backpass.

Let’s just hope they’ve still got a goal or two left in them when they face Salernitana again in three days. That would make for a pretty good week.

RANDOM THOUGHTS AND OBSERVATIONS