Coppa Italia Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Salernitana

Welcome to 2024.

And welcome back to the Coppa Italia.

The first game of 2024 has Juventus playing their first Coppa Italia game of the season tonight against Salernitana. The winner, which will hopefully be Juventus considering this is the chance at a trophy come the springtime and the current state of Salernitana, will advance to the quarterfinals where the Matias Soule and Frosinone are waiting. It’s also the first of two games between Juventus and Salernitana in the span of four days, an odd quirk in the schedule that we haven’t really seen all too often over the last few years.

Ah, but that’s the magic of the Coppa, right?

Hopefully that’s the only magic of the Coppa on this night because any further magic could involve some serious explaining from Max Allegri and company about what happened.

We are expecting squad rotation aplenty knowing that this week is a Thursday-Sunday kind of week and then the team has another nine days before they officially begin the second half of the season two Tuesdays from now. Let the squad rotation prove to be both successful in the sense of on the field as well as giving some folks who have logged heavy minutes this season can get a breather and prepare themselves for the weekend.

But most importantly, it’s about taking care of business tonight. And then on Sunday since Juve are playing the same team, albeit with three points on the line rather than a spot in the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. Sounds simple enough, right?

MATCH INFO

When: Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 9 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 3 p.m. Eastern time, 12 p.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Perin; Gatti, Rugani, Danilo; Cambiaso, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Iling-Junior; Milik, Chiesa.

Juventus bench: Szczęsny, Pinsoglio, Bremer, Huijsen, Muharemovic, Kostic, McKennie, Weah, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge, Vlahovic, Yildiz.

Salernitana starting XI (4-2-3-1): Fiorillo; Sambia, Bronn, Lovato, Daniliuc; Legowski, Maggiore; Tchaouna, Botheim, Ikwuemesi; Stewart.

Salernitana bench: Costil, Allocca, Bradaric, Simy, Fazio, Gyomber, Sfait, Elia, Borrelli.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: Viaplay Sports 2 (United Kingdom); Canale 5 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); Viaplay UK (United Kingdom); Mediaset Infinity (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter.