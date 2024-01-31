Reports: Juventus, Southampton finalize deal for Carlos Alcaraz

And on the final day of January, Juventus will do a piece of business in which nobody on the outside was truly expecting when they woke up in the morning 24 hours ago.

Yep, it’s happening, folks.

According to multiple reports out of Italy, Juventus and Southampton have fully agreed to a deal that will see Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz spend the rest of the 2023-24 season on loan in Turin. It’s gotten the “here we go!” treatment from Fabrizio Romano. Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti has dropped the “È fatta” in a post on X, formerly Twitter. It is at the point in which now all we’re waiting on is for Alcaraz — who has spent the last 12 months with Southampton in the Premier League and now the EFL Championship — to undergo his medical exams and then sign with Juventus.

There is still some different reporting in terms of what Alcaraz’s buy option will potentially cost Juventus. Sky Italia says that it’s a €35 million option, while Romano says that the total package is worth €40 million when you combine the loan fee and buy option. (Which, as you may remember, is a little different than what Romano was saying earlier when he said that the option itself would cost over €40 million.)

Some have said Alcaraz will either undergo the first part or all of his medical in London, while some like Sky Italia and Romano say that he is expected in Turin either Wednesday or Thursday to complete his move to Italy.

È fatta: #Alcaraz alla #Juventus in prestito con diritto di riscatto // Done deal: Alcaraz joins Juventus on loan with buy option clause not mandatory ✅ ⚪️⚫️ @Goalitalia @Goal — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) January 31, 2024

A previous target of Juve sporting chief Cristiano Giuntoli during his time with Napoli, Alcaraz is very much the surprising addition to the Bianconeri’s January transfer window considering the club is very much limited financially in what they can do. We pretty much all expected things to end with the signing of Portuguese defender Tiago Djaló last week. Giuntoli essentially said so after the Djaló signing was made official ... but there was one caveat: things might change if an opportunity presented itself.

I think we found the opportunity that presented itself.

Alcaraz joins Juventus at a time in which the Scudetto race is very much on and his adjustment to Italy will be quite the interesting one. How much will that Premier League experience at the tender age of 20 pay off in Italy’s top flight? Will it mean anything at all? Just how much going from England’s second division to a team fighting for the Serie A title impact just how Max Allegri might integrate him into the squad? So many questions!

There could very well be more questions about Alcaraz — and especially so since we’re not exactly EFL Championship experts over here — and we’re about to hopefully get answers over the next few months before the buy option decision needs to be finalized.