OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Juventus sign Carlos Alcaraz on loan with option to buy

For Juventus sporting chief Cristiano Giuntoli, trying to sign Argentine midfielder Carlos Alcaraz is not a new thing. During Giuntoli’s time at Napoli, Alcaraz was very much a target of the man who constructed last season’s Scudetto-winning side, only for Southampton — who were still in the Premier League at the time — to swoop in and offer more money.

Giuntoli, who traded in southern Italy for the north last summer, wasn’t going to miss out on a chance to sign the young Argentine again.

Juventus announced Wednesday, the final day of the January transfer window, that they have signed the 21-year-old Alcaraz on loan with an option to buy from Southampton. In a deal that has a lot of numbers attached to it, Juve will pay an initial €3.7 million loan fee with another €1.9 million add-ons attached to it for the rest of the season. The big thing is the option to buy price, which is set at a whopping €49.5 million — which is much more than the €35-€40 million range that we had heard over the last day since the news first broke of Juventus being close to finalizing the deal.

Alcaraz, who had signed a brand new five-year deal with Southampton in early October, will wear the No. 26 shirt at Juventus, the first player to (officially) wear that number since Stephan Lichtsteiner’s seven-year run of Swiss awesomeness in Turin.

According to reports, Alcaraz will officially land in Italy on Thursday after working out final visa issues that allowed him to travel from England to Turin.

Carlos Alcaraz arriva alla Juventus in prestito dal Southampton ⚪️⚫️



Benvenuto, Carlos! I dettagli dell'accordo ➡️ https://t.co/GKSnxOu2TM pic.twitter.com/oVEv7nTVaU — JuventusFC (@juventusfc) January 31, 2024

The official details of the deal, courtesy of Juventus’ press office:

Turin, 31 January 2024 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Southampton Football Club for the temporary acquisition, until 30 June 2024, of the registration rights of the player Carlos Jonas Alcaraz Duran has been finalized for a consideration of € 3.7 million, with the addition of ancillary costs of € 0.2 million, which might be increased up to a maximum of € 1.9 million upon achievement of specific sporting performance objectives. The agreement further entails the right for Juventus to definitively acquire the player’s registration rights for an agreed consideration of € 49.5 million, payable in three years, which might be increased upon achievement of further sporting performance objectives over the duration of the employment contract with the player.

That right there, if everything is achieved and options are picked up, is the kind of transaction well over €50 million that you have to believe is Giuntoli planning for the future. (And obviously hoping that there will be plenty of Champions League money to spend next season.)

Alcaraz arrives at Juventus after spending the last 12 1⁄ 2 months with Southampton. They have come during some very interesting times at the club, with his first half-season coming during a relegation battle, and the second half of that in England’s second division after they ended up finishing at the bottom of the Premier League table.

During his half a season in the Premier League, which spanned 18 total appearances and just over 1,100 minutes for a Saints squad that got relegated, Alcaraz scored four goals and added two assists.

This season, Alcaraz has scored three goals in 23 appearances (13 starts).