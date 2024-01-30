Reports: Moise Kean’s Atlético Madrid move stalls due to injury issues

Moise Kean was in the stands at the Wanda Metropolitano for Atlético Madrid’s 2-0 win over Valencia on Sunday night, the clearest of signs that his move to La Liga was finally going to happen.

Less than 48 hours, Kean’s stay in Spain looks set to be over.

That is because Atlético Madrid raised concerns over Kean’s recovery time regarding his current injury that has kept him out of action for Juventus since early December, according to multiple reports out of Italy on Tuesday. So much so that the loan deal that would have seen Kean spend the rest of the season on loan in Madrid is now basically a no go, with Atléti’s medical staff concerned when the 23-year-old Italian would actually be 100% healthy again and ready to contribute to what we thought would be his new club.

According to Fabrizio Romano in a series of posts on X, formerly Twitter, Atlético’s medical staff felt that Kean’s recovery time would stretch all the way into the March international break, while Juve’s doctors thought he would be ready to go at some point in February.

Kean underwent his medical with Atléti on Monday night.

↪️ Moise Kean, expected to travel back to Italy later tonight after deal collapsed with Atlético Madrid.



Player also informed of Atléti ready to leave the negotiations after medical tests. pic.twitter.com/zPidpCT03A — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 30, 2024

Kean last appeared in a game for Juventus during the Bianconeri’s 1-0 win over Napoli in early December, a seven-minute cameo before stoppage time as he replaced Federico Chiesa. Since then, he has not only been out of action due to injury but also seen another teenager who shot through the higher levels of Juve’s youth setup, Kenan Yildiz, burst onto the scene in late-December and help fuel what had been an offensive surge prior to Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Empoli.

With Yildiz’s sudden rise to now very much in contention for a starting spot or being the first striker off the bench at the very least, Kean became expandable. And after starting to season in positive form and he himself being a starter for a good portion of the first two months of the new campaign, the sudden change in his role meant he had to re-evaluate his options. Kean’s last four appearances for Juventus this season have added up to a grand total of 41 minutes combined.

While very much unlucky in front of goal at times this season, Kean failed to record a goal in 472 Serie A minutes spanning across 12 appearances, six of which were starts.

Kean also reportedly had interest from Fiorentina and Monza domestically before deciding to head out to Spain and experience La Liga for the first time in his career. Or so we thought. Now, his immediate future remains completely uncertain considering there’s just two days remaining in the January transfer window. Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti has reported that it’s “not certain” Kean will remain in Turin, so a move on loan somewhere could still be in the cards.