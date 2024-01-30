Reports: Juventus’ efforts to strike a quick midfield deal have come up empty

We all had the general feeling that, because of the very big elephant in the room involving Juventus’ finances that the final days of the January transfer window would be pretty dang quiet. No last-minute deals, probably very little in terms of rumors, and the only potential Juve debut we would be looking forward to seeing in February wold be that of Tiago Djaló.

Well, so much for all of that.

According to reports out of Italy on Monday from Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio and Romeo Agresti of Goal Italia, Max Allegri still has hopes that the club’s leadership can acquire a creative midfielder before the January transfer window comes to an end Wednesday night. Those attempts by Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna, however, have come up empty thus far as the club has reportedly attempted to gather info regarding three potential deals for a midfielder before time runs out this month:

Jack Bonaventua, but Fiorentina said no.

Roberto Pereyra, but Udinese said no.

Lazar Samardzic on loan for the rest of the season? Nope, Udinese rejected that one, too.

As you can tell, two of the three are midfielders who are very much on the wrong side of 30. Yet, at the same time, we have somebody like Bonaventura, 34, who is tied for the team lead in goals with six on a Fiorentina side that isn’t exactly lighting the world on fire when it comes to scoring goals week-in and week-out. Bonaventura, who previously played for Allegri at AC Milan, will see his current contract in Florence expire at the end of the 2023-24 season.

According to SportItalia, Juventus also discussed including youngster Fabio Miretti on loan for the rest of the season, but Fiorentina still rebuffed the Bianconeri’s approach.

It was the same kind of result for the 33-year-old Pereyra. He’s a familiar player to Allegri just like Bonventura, but has only managed three goals and two assists in 18 Serie A appearances this season. Udinese, according to Agresti, wanted up to €4 million for Pereyra if they were to sell him over the next couple of days.

Juventus reportedly trying to sign Samardzic on loan for the rest of the season is an interesting twist to a player they clearly rate. Previous reports had suggested that Giuntoli and Co. would try and get the advantage over other clubs when it comes to the race to sign Samardzic — who has seen deals with Inter and Napoli fall through over the last two transfer windows — once the summer rolls around. According to Di Marzio, Juventus’ loan proposal did not include an option or obligation to buy at the end of the season.