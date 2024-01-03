Allegri: Coppa Italia still a trophy at the end of the day

Juventus are preparing to take on Salernitana twice in four days, starting with a Coppa Italia clash on Thursday and then again on Sunday in the league. Speaking during his pre-match press conference Massimiliano Allegri spoke about the squad he’s planning to line up tomorrow.

“I will decide on the line-up tomorrow. Mattia Perin will surely start, then Daniele Rugani and Federico Chiesa. As for the others, we’ll see. “Manuel Locatelli will be suspended on Sunday, we’ll field the same formation to obtain the maximum result.”

How seriously will Allegri be taking tomorrow’s clash?

“The stadium is sold out and games must be won on the pitch. We need to wait for tomorrow. “At the beginning, nobody cares about the Coppa Italia, but at the end of the day, it’s still a trophy. Especially at Juventus, a draw is seen as a disaster, so we must win as many games as possible; we want to progress and meet Frosinone. “Juventus have always cared about the Coppa Italia; we’ll face a team that has just beaten Verona; they are in good shape and will try to qualify for the quarter-finals.”

Highly-touted prospects Kenan Yildiz and Joseph Nonge Boende could get some minutes during this game. The former got the start last weekend playing up top along side Dusan Vlahovic.

“Everything can be done, it depends on the players’ shape and the availability. “The team has found its identity; if we’re good enough, we’ll meet Frosinone in the next stage.”

The January window is now open and rivals Inter Milan have already been active, what is upcoming for Juve?

“The directors look at the market, we just need to focus on daily work. Pogba and Fagioli haven’t been available for four or five months and the team is improving, so we must continue.”

Allegri also added that with the paucity of midfield options Fabio Miretti would not go on loan for the remainder of the season even as Monza and Salernitana continue to be linked with the youngster.

“I’m really happy with Miretti. He has played regularly for the last year and a half. He scored an important goal in Florence and he can only improve. He will stay at Juventus.”

How about fellow midfielder Weston McKennie, what’s his prognosis?