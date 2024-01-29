The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 204: Down a man, Juve can’t hold on vs. Empoli

If Juventus’ month of January started with a bang, what can we say about how things ended during the first four weeks of 2024?

Well, it certainly wasn’t a bang. Unless maybe that bang was the sound that Arek Milik’s boot made when it went into the shin of Alberto Cerri all about 15 minutes into Saturday night’s 1-1 draw at the Allianz Stadium.

So rather than heading into this coming Sunday’s massive Derby d’Italia with a head of steam because they just got another three points and kept ahold of first place, it’s now a situation where they are a point behind Inter — who beat Fiorentina 1-0 24 hours later — because of dropping points in this clear-cut missed opportunity.

Yeah, missed opportunity seems like an apporpriate way to describe that one.

For a team that has very much taken care of business both lately and pretty much the entire season against provincial clubs, this one was not a case of that — and it certainly didn’t help that they played down a man for over 70 minutes.

On Episode 204 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the game that was — including why are we starting Alex Sandro in the year of 2024, how Juventus were simply unlucky after going down a man less than 20 minutes in, and just how razor thin the margins became once Arek Milik got sent off.

Are we playing the blame game because of how things went on Saturday?

Other thoughts on Juventus’ 1-1 draw with Empoli.

Why has Fabio Miretti suddenly become such a polarizing player?

Twitter questions — including why a loan spell looks more and more of the way to go when it comes to Miretti next season, and what we think will be the point total needed to win Serie A this year.

