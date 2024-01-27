Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Empoli

Ninety minutes of game time separates Juventus from fully putting their attention toward what’s set to take place next weekend at the San Siro in Milan.

But first, to ensure that they go into that first place against second place showdown against their arch-rivals in the best possible shape, they must get through these next 90 minutes of game time in the best possible way.

That means playing the final game of January like much of the other games of January. This time around, it’s another relegation battler making their way to Turin, with 19th-place Empoli lining up against first-place Juventus in what is the final tuneup before next Sunday’s showdown against Inter. Juve’s run of form this month has garnered plenty of attention considering there’s been a lot of goals scored, barely any goals allowed and plenty of wins. And with Inter set to play 24 hours from now in Florence, Juve can put on even more pressure on Simone Inzaghi’s squad with a win that would send them four points clear.

That sounds like a pretty good thing to have happen to begin the weekend.

Now it’s about keeping the theme of the past four or five weeks going as Juve’s schedule has seen plenty of provincial sides line up against them — keep the train rolling, keep taking care of business and simply keep on racking up three points after three points.

If Juve do just that on this night, then an unbeaten streak grows by another game, a winning streak also grows by another game and the lead atop the Serie A standings gets bigger by three more points as we await to see what happens on the Franchi on Sunday night.

Sounds good on paper (or, in this case, the internet). Let’s just hope they can continue putting it into action so that Allegri can use his latest zinger of a quote during a post-game press conference.

MATCH INFO

When: Saturday, Jan. 27, 2024.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 5 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 12 p.m. Eastern time, 9 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Alex Sandro; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Vlahovic, Milik.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Danilo, Rugani, Weah, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge, Iling-Junior, Yildiz.

Empoli starting XI (3-5-2): Caprile; Ismajli, Walukiewicz, Luperto; Cacace, Zurkowski, Grassi, Maleh, Gyasi; Cambiaghi, Cerri.

Empoli bench: Perisan, Berisha, Goglichidze, Pezzella, Shpendi, Marin, Bereszynski, Cancellieri, Fazzini, Baldanzi, Indragoli.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TNT Sports 2 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italy, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.