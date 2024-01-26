Reports: Juventus reject €30 million offer from Al-Ittihad for Matias Soulé

Well, if we learned anything from the summertime is that the Saudi Pro League thinks that all of their money can try and buy a player’s happiness.

That’s not looking like it will happen this time around.

According to reports out of Argentina and Italy late Thursday, Saudi club Al-Ittihad — one that currently has Karim Benzema and Sadio Mané on its books already — has offered €30 million for Juventus’ young Argentine starboy Matias Soulé. The offer came via a meeting in Dubai last week, according to Fabrizio Romano, but is one in which Juve are not considering and that the 20-year-old Soulé will remain at Frosinone for the rest of the 2023-24 season before returning to Turin this coming summer.

Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio and Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti have both reported on Thursday that Soulé is not considering the offer despite the expected large pay raise he would receive in Saudi Arabia, one described by Argentinian transfer reporter César Luis Merlo as “a million-dollar long-term contract.” Soulé’s current contract with Juventus runs through 2026.

Soulé has been one of the biggest revelations in Serie A this season, scoring nine goals for a Frosinone side that started the season brightly but has faded over the last two months and are likely looking a relegation battle in the face during the second half of the campaign.

The season that he has had — especially one where he’s getting regular playing time in Serie A for the first time in his career — has resulted in a whole lot of speculation when it comes to his next move. Will it be simple and he returns to Juve over the summer with the expectation of a role with the Bianconeri next season? Will Juve potentially strike while the iron is hot and cash in on Soulé’s stock being sky high so that they can fund a move for a big fish in the midfield? It’s all speculation at this point, but there are a whole lot of eyes on what Soulé’s next move is going to be no matter if it’s at Juventus or somewhere else.

That future just doesn’t seem to involve a big, multi-million dollar contract in Saudi Arabia — which, considering where his career path is currently going, seems like the right choice based on how some players are already seeking a return to Europe from the SPL before the January transfer window closes.