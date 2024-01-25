The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 203: What the heck has gotten into Dusan Vlahovic?

There have been a lot of good things that have happened in Juventus land over the last four or five weeks, but one of the biggest developments is that of Dusan Vlahovic and the sudden glutton of goals he’s scored.

It hasn’t really mattered how Juve’s No. 9 has scored lately — mainly because he’s scoring a good number of his chances. Just when talk started about the latest goal drought he was in the middle of embarking on, Vlahovic has scored a brace in back-to-back games and an overall haul of six goals and a pair of assists in the last seven games in all competitions.

It’s been very good. Very, very good.

And it comes at a time in which Juventus as a whole have seen their strikers contribute more and more goals over the last month — which is a pretty nice development considering they are, you know, strikers. There’s no doubting that Vlahovic is not only scoring goals but playing dang well on the whole. That, my friends, is good news no matter how you look at it.

So let’s talk about Dusan and why he’s playing better of late because he deserves it.

