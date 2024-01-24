Report: Juventus tap Teun Koopmeiners as top summer transfer target

With things looking like it will be a very quiet end to the January transfer window for Juventus, there’s something that the Italian press is starting to pivot toward. It’s not any sort of sudden last-ditch move to make the squad vastly better than it already is. Instead, it involves speculation about the next transfer window, one where Juve is expected to actually have money to spend.

So, with that said, the speculating is already underway.

That, probably unsurprisingly to some, involves Juventus’ plans to upgrade the midfield with anticipated injection of Champions League money coming their way. According to Sky Sport Italia, Juventus transfer chief Cristiano Giuntoli and Head of First Team Giovanni Manna have identified who they to center their summer transfer market around: Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners. who has consistently seen his stock rise since arriving in Bergamo in 2021. Juve, according to Sky, are preparing a bid worth at least €40 million plus bonuses for the 25-year-old Dutchman who has scored five goals and recorded three assists so far this season.

The theory behind this is that Juve will work with the Atalanta front office to try and essentially try to get into pole position for Koopmeiners over the next couple of weeks, with the hope is that they will be able to fend off any potential Premier League interest.

According to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, “To beat the competition, contacts will be intensified starting from Feb. 3” or after the completion of the January transfer window.

Koopmeiners is currently signed through 2027 and has been the subject of plenty of rumors during last summer’s transfer window. Atalanta, however, kept hold of one of their biggest assets, and now look to cash in even more on a player they paid €15 million for as he signed from AZ Alkmaar.

With Champions League qualification looking more and more likely for next season, addressing the midfield will certainly be one of the biggest things that Giuntoli and Manna focus on come the summertime. The links to Koopmeiners will almost certainly continue to gain some steam as the 2023-24 season moves on. That could be the same kind of deal with Udinese’s Lazar Samardzic, who has seen potential moves to Inter and Napoli in the summer and winter windows, respectively, fall apart as Juventus reportedly pay attention closely.