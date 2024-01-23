Tiago Djaló confirms his fitness in first interview after joining Juventus

Juventus announced their first signing of the January transfer window with the arrival of Portugal international defender Tiago Djaló from Lille.

Speaking to the club website after the formalities of joining Juve were done with, the 23-year-old expressed his satisfaction with the move to Turin.

“I’m really happy; Juventus are a huge team, a top side with many talented players. I feel great and it’s a huge day for me.”

Djaló picked up a knee ligament injury last March and hasn’t played since then, but is expected to start training in the near future.

“I’m ready, I work hard. It’s a matter of opportunities. I feel good, the knee is doing well. As I said, it’s a matter of playing. I feel good, I train well every day, and I am happy to be here.”

The defender has previous experience of Italian conditions as a member of AC Milan’s youth squad, and was a teammate of Timothy Weah’s at Lille, adding that he had consulted with the wingback before making the decision to move.

“Yes, he called me and said good things about the team. He said that I could do a lot for the team. He has helped me and been important to me. “I’ve never played here before, but it’s a quality league; France is a quality league, too. Here it is more tactical, and I think this is really good for me because the style of play in France is different.”

What was his message to the Bianconeri?