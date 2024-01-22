OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Juventus sign Tiago Djaló in €3.6 million deal

It took a little longer than expected, but Juventus have finally made the one move we’ve been expecting for a couple of weeks now.

Yes, a signing even with the limited funds that Juve do have this season.

Juventus announced Monday that Lille center back Tiago Djaló has officially put pen to paper on a contract through 2026 worth a reported €2.5 million a season in a deal that will cost the Bianconeri an initial €3.6 million transfer fee. There are also €1.5 million worth of bonuses worked into the deal, with another €2.6 million if certain sporting objectives are achieved by Juventus. While Juve’s press release says that he has signed through 2026, multiple reports in Italy from the likes of Fabrizio Romano and Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti state that there’s an option to extend the 23-year-old Djaló’s contract another two seasons through 2028.

Djaló, who was set to be out of contract this coming summer and was a big Inter transfer target until Juventus stepped in, will wear the No. 33 jersey with the Old Lady.

The official wording of the deal from Juventus’ press office:

Turin, 22 January 2024 - Juventus Football Club S.p.A. announces that an agreement with Lille Olympique Sporting Club for the definitive acquisition of the registration rights of the player Tiago Emanuel Embaló Djalo has been reached for a consideration of € 3.6 million, payable in three installments in 2024/2025 financial year, with the addition of ancillary costs of € 1.5 million. Furthermore, bonuses up to a maximum of € 2.6 million are envisaged upon achievement of agreed sporting objectives and/or conditions. Juventus and the player have signed a contract of employment until 30 June 2026.

Djaló, notably, comes to Juventus having not played in the last 10 months after undergoing major knee surgery in March 2023. That made things probably a little more heightened during the medical at J Medical on Monday morning, but everything appears to have checked out A-okay with the transfer being pushed through and finalized.

Where Djaló fits in, at least this season, still remains to be seen. With only a maximum of three extra games in the Coppa Italia on the schedule and no European play, it’s not like much squad rotation will really be necessary for Max Allegri. That could very well allow Allegri to slow play Djaló back from injury knowing full well his team doesn’t need him to play any sort of heavy minutes right away.

When Djaló is back to full fitness, though, they will be getting a very versatile defender who can play pretty much anywhere across a three- or four-man backline. That playing time he eventually gets will obviously be in a three-man defense as Allegri continues to roll with the 3-5-2. So it will be interesting to see both where he plays and how often he plays during the second half of the season knowing that some of Juventus’ most important and dependable players are at the back. And with a Scudetto chase very much on at this point, how much is Allegri willing to potentially mess with the chemistry at the back as well.

Either way, Djaló is here, he’s signed and Juve have a very good defender added to a group of already good defenders.