The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 202: More wins, more goals as Juve move into first

For a third straight week to open 2024, Juventus scored a lot of goals.

No, seriously, people. This is not a drill. Not only did Juventus’ victorious start to 2024 continue, but it continued with a whole lot of goals attached to those two victories.

Juventus are now officially, for more than just a couple of hours, atop the Serie A table. They can maintain said lead with a win this coming weekend and heading into the big showdown with Inter ahead of their arch-rivals. That’s because of big wins over Sassuolo and Lecce — two teams who are not in the best of form but were potentially tricky sides to beat for their own respective reasons.

And yet, Juve beat them both by 3-0 scorelines, extending a run dating back to the start of the new year in which the wins have been plentiful and accompanied by a whole lot of goals.

Good times all around, my friends.

On Episode 202 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including how this is becoming the moment of strikers and how many goals Juventus are scoring in such a short time period, how cool it is to see Dusan Vlahovic playing the way he is right now, and how refreshing it has been over the last month to not have to sweat out so many close wins every single week.

Juventus’ high-scoring ways only continued in wins over Sassuolo and Lecce.

The Dusan Vlahovic and Kenan Yildiz striker partnership continues to work quite well. Yildiz, especially, has brought something different — and vitally important — to the table even when he hasn’t had the best of games last week.

Twitter questions — including if there is ever a Federico Bernardeschi return to Juve where would he fit into the squad, what the biggest factor in making Juventus into a genuine Scudetto contender has been this season, and would a loan move away from Juventus this season been the best for Fabio Miretti.

You can listen to Episode 202 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast

