Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Lecce

The main question entering tonight’s matchup against Lecce at the Via del Mare is a simple one: Can Juventus, keep the good times going?

It’s for one just as obvious kind of reason, too.

Juventus’ month of January has been very enjoyable even if it has come against teams that, let’s say, aren’t exactly the cream of the crop in Serie A. But even though Juve has been beating up on some lower-table sides the first two-plus weeks of 2024, they’ve actually been winning with room to spare — and that is something that we couldn’t really say all that often during the first half of the 2023-24 season. Now, as Juventus look to continue to beat up on the bottom portion of the Serie A table when they face 14th-place Lecce tonight, keeping the good vibes going will result in Max Allegri’s squad officially taking over first place while Inter hangs out in Saudi Arabia for the next 24 to 36 hours.

See? It was a simple question to figure out, wasn’t it?

Momentum is certainly on Juventus’ side considering howe they have played to begin the new year. It’s been goals galore, and something that has been a welcome sight after corto muso after corto muso for the first 18 games of the season. And keeping that momentum going over the next couple of games will be vital knowing who is waiting there on the schedule for Juventus at the beginning of February.

So let’s see if they can do just that tonight. Because the reward if they do is a nice, warm spot atop the table for the next week (at minimum).

MATCH INFO

When: Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024.

Where: Stadio Via del Mare, Lecce, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Cambiaso, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Yildiz, Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Alex Sandro, Rugani, Weah, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge, Milik, Iling-Junior.

Lecce starting XI (4-3-3): Falcone; Gendrey, Pongracic, Baschirotto, Gallo; Kaba, Ramadani, Gonzalez; Oudin, Krstovic, Almqvist.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TLN (Canada); TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italy, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.