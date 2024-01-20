Reports: Juventus preparing another contract extension for Kenan Yildiz

Contracts are, virtually every single time somebody signs them, something that most players only have to worry about every 18 to 24 months.

That’s because usually when we hear about a player signing a new contract, talks involving the next one don’t usually follow for at least a year or two. The player almost always gets a decent raise raise (at minimum), they get a little more security knowing that a club like Juventus want them to stick around longer — unless it’s a contract extension that comes with a loan move elsewhere, of course — and the club knows they’re keeping a good player around.

We could be about to see something that I honestly can’t remember seeing take place in all of my years writing for this website.

According to a front page story (above the fold!) in Saturday’s edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport and since confirmed by TuttoJuve’s Mirko Di Natale, Juventus and Kenan Yildiz’s representation have been discussing a contract for the 18-year-old Turk that would run through 2029 and hand him a very handsome raise that’s over three times of what he currently earns now. The thing that makes it such an interesting and rather unexpected development is that Yildiz — who signed with Juventus in the summer of 2022 — put pen to paper on a new contract through 2027 all of five months ago in late August, just a couple of weeks after he made his senior team debut in Juve’s season-opening win over Udinese.

Yildiz currently earns €350,000 at Juventus. If the new deal becomes a reality, Yildiz would earn over €1 million with bonuses, according to La Gazzetta.

(Gds) "Juventus:Yildiz 2029. Bianconeri pronti a premiare il turco con un nuovo contratto anche per allontanare sirene estere" ► https://t.co/3i7vjB2Wsj pic.twitter.com/OwESlEPz0d — VecchiaSignora.com (@forumJuventus) January 20, 2024

With Yildiz breaking out over the last month, you can understand why Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna want to lock down their most prized U-23 asset with an even longer contract than he signed after his first two senior team appearances back in August. There were already rumors of clubs around Europe making a run at Yildiz before he signed that first contract extension. That was also before he had gotten much playing time at all, at least at Juventus, to display his array of special talents that he does have on the field.

So now that Yildiz has gotten said playing time and burst onto the scene in the manner in which he has, it’s pretty clear that if Juventus want to keep him around then acting quickly to tie him down for even the longer term is the best way to ensure moving to Germany or England isn’t considered. Clubs like Arsenal, Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund have been thrown out there as those interested in signing Yildiz.

As La Gazzetta dello Sport puts it, Juventus considers Yildiz “untouchable in the present and the future” and there’s plenty of optimism that a new deal can get done before the end of the season. And if that does indeed take place, then Juve has locked in one of Europe’s brightest teenage talents to an even longer deal than we saw them just a few short months ago. (Hopefully that’s not the only good news we get as the season hits its final stretch, too.)