The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 197: Juventus close out 2023 with a big win over Roma

So, what was a good way to finish 2023?

I’m pretty sure getting a nice win over Roma in front of the hometown crowd was something that was probably close to the top of the list, if not the No. 1 thing.

Yes, Juventus closed out 2023 in a very enjoyable way Saturday night, beating Roma with both a strong defensive effort and an Adrien Rabiot goal that allowed them to take control of things early in the second half. While it was far from a perfect display based on how Juve couldn’t add onto their lead, it was a very good way to head into 2024 and take advantage of Inter dropping points the day before when they drew against Genoa. (That second part sounds familiar!)

So now, with the calendar flipped to 2024, Juve are very much in the midst of a title race with their arch-rivals from Milan, with just two points separating the two sides as we stand just one matchday away from the official midway point of the 2023-24 season.

On Episode 197 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from Juventus’ win over Roma on Saturday — including how Dusan Vlahovic is starting to truly show signs of improvement, how Vlahovic really did look like he’s playing with a lot of confidence, and how good (and refreshing) Juve’s form at the Allianz Stadium has been this season.

So, how about that Juventus performance against Roma?

Kenan Yildiz was pretty good in his second career start, too!

After a great assist to Adrien Rabiot and a quality performance overall, is Dusan Vlahovic starting to turn a corner when it comes to his level of play?

Social media questions — including Vlahovic’s performance against Roma being one of the best from him this season, if Max Allegri should keep the faith with Timothy Weah and how that could impact Andrea Cambiaso/Filip Kostic/Samuel Iling-Junior, if it’s still OK to be a bit frustrated with Allegri despite the results, and thoughts on the winter transfer window.

