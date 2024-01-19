Reports: Moise Kean close to finalizing loan move to Atlético Madrid

With the emergence of Kenan Yildiz over the last month’s worth of games, the depth chart up front for Max Allegri now looks a good bit different than it did before Christmas. The result of that is that a player who received a lot of playing time early in the 2023-24 season, Moise Kean, is suddenly looking at a much lesser role come whenever he does return from his current injury absence.

The thing is, that return from injury could very well come at a different club.

According to multiple reports out of Italy on Thursday, Juventus and Atlético Madrid are close to finalizing a loan move for the second half of the season that will see Kean try to get back on track in another one of Europe’s top five leagues. With Yildiz stepping into the spotlight as Kean (and Federico Chiesa) has been out injured, the 23-year-old Italian has been essentially forced to reexamine his status at Juventus, with Serie A sides Monza and Fiorentina being the first two clubs he was linked to. However, according to previous reports earlier this week,

Kean’s reported loan move to Atléti would only be a dry loan, with the Spanish side set to pay a small loan fee but have no option to make the deal permanent over the summer. According to Sky Italai’s Gianluca Di Marzio, Juve “are waiting to define the final details” of the deal/

The only potential stumbling block in Kean not officially signing with Atlético Madrid would be if Angel Correa’s proposed move to Saudi Arabia doesn’t go through, according to reports.

Yildiz has started all four of Juventus’ last four league games, filling the void left by Chiesa’s multiple niggling knee injuries. It was even before that point in which Kean — who last played on Dec. 8 against Napoli in a seven-minute cameo off the bench — had seen his playing time start to decline after starting six of Juve’s first nine games of the season.

Kean, although somewhat unlucky during that stretch of six straight starts, has yet to score a goal this season. He last scored a goal on April 1, 2023, against Hellas Verona.

At Atlético Madrid, Kean would see a familiar face in Alvaro Morata, who is currently in the midst of one of his best seasons as a professional. Kean would likely be in the same kind of situation he is right now at Juventus — fighting for playing time amongst a crowded forward line.

And if his move to Atlético Madrid goes through, within a move of being in Spain he would see a familiar team line up against his new one when Atléti head to the San Siro to face Inter in the first leg of the Champions League Round of 16 on Feb. 20.