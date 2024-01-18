The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 201: How Weston McKennie won his place back at Juventus

When the first batch of players reported for preseason training over the summer, Weston McKennie’s future was very much an unknown. The American midfielder was reportedly on the transfer market, with Juventus very much in need of cash as they looked at incoming UEFA sanctions because of the craziness (amongst other reasons) of the 2022-23 season and an upcoming campaign of no European football.

That was July.

Now in January?

Oh, things are a whole lot different now than they were back then.

McKennie has not only stuck around at Juventus for the 2023-24 season, he has rebounded from a pretty rough six-month loan spell at now-relegated Leeds United to not only get back in the good graces of Max Allegri but also become one of the Bianconeri’s top performers. It was the most pleasant of pleasant surprises for a player who has sometimes been unfairly judged by some and had some very good runs of form in the past during his first couple of years with Juve.

But now, McKennie has become more than just a regular starter. Entering this weekend’s trip to Lecce, McKennie has played the fourth-most amount of minutes on the team and has recorded four assists in 20 appearances in all competitions. He is still waiting for that first goal of the season, but with the way he is playing these days you figure it’s just a matter of time before he breaks his duck after a handful of close calls in recent weeks.

So, with all of that said, it is here in which we talk some Weston.

