Allegri: Juventus must maintain this team spirit and cohesion

Juventus are going through a purple patch right now, having registered six straight wins in the league and Coppa Italia while scoring a whopping eighteen goals and conceding just three in that spell. Granted that some of those were against reserves in the cup competition, it’s still quite the streak Juve are on against opponents that have traditionally caused the Bianconeri trouble.

Speaking after the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri was asked if he was enjoying himself right now.

“It’s not a matter of enjoyment, all that really counts in football is winning games. The rest is irrelevant. “This was a Sassuolo side that beat Fiorentina last week, put four goals past us in September, with talented players like Berardi and Lauriente who forced big saves from Szczesny. “We are happy, but we have to focus on Sunday’s game with Lecce. We have 49 points, we must keep going, keep working and keep this up. “It was a good game, we had a lot of chances, but needed to be sharper in the final third. Those who came off the bench did well and that is very important. We must maintain this team spirit and cohesion, which is very important, but also work on our limitations.”

Things have been different in recent games, especially when they do take the lead where they’re not just settling into a conservative mindset to preserve the lead.

“It was important to react quickly when we lost the ball, then make sure we get everyone back to slow them down. I saw a sense of maturity in controlling the match, all despite the fact we have a lot of players who are lacking in experience. They are growing and I am pleased.”

Kenan Yildiz has taken the league by storm and despite being only 18 years old is already becoming a regular for the Bianconeri.

“There are few who can control the ball like Yildiz. On top of that, he rarely makes the wrong decisions, that is innate talent, we didn’t have to teach him that. However, he is young and it is only natural at 18 there will be an off period, but we have other options and that is fine. “I want him to do more, as he can make the difference.”

The coach tends to be pretty tough on Dusan Vlahovic, and despite the striker’s brilliant brace tonight, Allegri maintained his stance on the striker.

“Vlahovic is improving. When he came on against Frosinone the other night, he had a bad half-hour because he was so desperate to do everything. That was a sign of lacking maturity and I had a talk to him. “He was much calmer this evening, didn’t argue as much with the referee, but he must continue working to avoid these errors in future.”

Juve have been chasing Inter at the top of the table for the majority of the season so far, does the coach prefer to be the hunter or the hunted in the title race?