Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Sassuolo

Over the next couple of hours, there are bound to be a lot of references to what happened the last time Juventus and Sassuolo shared a field with one another. And, without a shred of doubt, you can totally understand why — it’s not just because tonight is the second time these two clubs are facing each other, but it’s the manner of which their first meeting this season played out.

It was just that bad of a night for Max Allegri and Juventus.

It was also the last time Allegri and Juvnetus suffered a loss.

That 4-2 loss to Sassuolo at the Mapei Stadium took place during the third weekend of September. Since then, Juventus has gone and run off a 16-game unbeaten in all competitions, with 14 of those games that haven’t ended in a loss coming in Serie A. That has allowed Juve to nearly go stride-for-stride with league leaders Inter. A win over Sassuolo on this night, something Juve were able to do rather comfortably during the Neroverdi’s visit to Turin last season, means Allegri’s squad will once again keep pace with the only team in front of them in the league standings for another week and keep the difference between first and second place at just two points as that early-February showdown gets closer and closer.

And they will be trying to do against a Sassuolo squad that is very much trying not to be included in the relegation fight despite the fact that they’re just another loss or two from being even closer to the Serie A relegation zone.

Sounds a lot like the kind of team that Juve has played for the first handful of games in the 2024 calendar year. Those games — especially in the Coppa Italia — have gone rather well so far. The hope now, obviously, is to continue that and keep the unbeaten run they’ve been on since the first meeting with Sassuolo this season going.

Basically, Juve should just go out and do whatever we can consider the opposite of what happened back in September this time around against Sassuolo. That seems like a pretty good place to start. Whatever happens after that seems like a pretty good cherry on top of a rare Tuesday night with Juventus this season.

MATCH INFO

When: Tuesday, Jan. 16, 2024.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Vlahovic, Yildiz.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Alex Sandro, Weah, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge, Hasa, Chiesa, Milik, Iling-Junior.

Sassuolo starting XI (4-2-3-1): Consigli; Viti, Erlic, Ferrari, Pedersen; Boloca, Matheus Henrique; Berardi, Thorstvedt, Laurienté; Pinamonti.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN Italy, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven't already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.