Allegri: We know the importance of tomorrow’s match

In a season filled with odd match days and kickoff times, we present you with another one. Juventus are back in Serie A action on Tuesday evening as they host Sassuolo. The Bianconeri are five points behind Inter Milan and will need nothing less than a win to keep the heat on the league leaders.

The Neroverdi will provide a unique challenge as that is the only opponent to have beaten Juve in the league this season, a game where the Binaconeri came from behind twice but then crumbled to a 4-2 loss with two late counter attacking goals for the hosts.

Speaking during his pre-match press conference, coach Massimiliano Allegri remembered that defeat clearly.

“The group worked well as always, we know the importance of tomorrow’s match. It wasn’t a good evening against Sassuolo, they’re a team with great technical qualities in the individuals and a good collective. We must not concede tomorrow. “We know that tomorrow is an important match, there are still many points left to qualify for the Champions League. Let’s play tomorrow, see what we do and then we’ll think about Lecce. The idea is to go one step at a time. “We are doing a good job. The credit goes to the boys who win the matches. We try to do our best to allow the boys to perform in the best conditions.”

Allegri also provided on key players Adrien Rabiot and Federico Chiesa.

“Rabiot is fine, Chiesa has also recovered and will be available. Tomorrow will be important, I will evaluate whether to let Rabiot play from the first minute and then I will have to make evaluations at the back, even if Gatti is missing. “I have to see, Yildiz is doing well, Milik too, Vlahovic is doing well. Kean also had an MRI this morning and is fine and will now begin a period of regaining his match fitness. “Weah is growing and has ample room for improvement. Here he received more information on the defensive phase. Yildiz and Chiesa can coexist but at the moment we have balances that must be maintained.”

The coach was asked what he thought was required to be successful at Juve, while using Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid as a barometer.

“It’s difficult to talk about this. Ancelotti was good and I congratulate him. Sometimes I make a joke when they ask me how to be a coach, answering I don’t know.”

Once again he was asked about what Juve would do in the January transfer window.