The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 200: Juve cruise into Coppa Italia semis as the winter mercato heats up

The second week of January not only brought even more goals for Juventus in the Coppa Italia, but it also has seen the potential (and likely) winter transfer market happenings get a little more active.

You know, since it’s actually now the middle of January and there’s things that can be done no matter how little free cash Juventus has to be able to spend over the next couple of weeks.

So here, on our 200th (!!!) episode, we bring you both thoughts on the Coppa Italia as well as thoughts on a deal that is about to go through and the rumors of one that could or could not be happening over the next week or two. Thankfully, there’s at least one deal happening and it’s the one that makes a little more sense.

On Episode 200 (!!!) of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including thankfully Fabio Miretti is having a well-timed uptick in form in recent weeks, how Manuel Locatelli has been really (like really, really) good lately, and how Coppa Italia Juventus is the best team in Europe.

So, how about that demolition win over Frosinone that propelled Juve into the Coppa Italia semifinals?

Transfer thoughts!

Juventus have been linked with ... Jordan Henderson?!

Tiago Djaló is also pretty much all set to sign with Juve in the near future.

Twitter questions — including if there’s really any way Juventus actually sign Jordan Henderson, why Serie A referees are so bad, and if there’s any possibility of a front three of Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Kenan Yildiz in the near future.

You can listen to Episode 200 of the Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform

