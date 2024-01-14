Reports: Tiago Djaló expected to undergo Juventus medical on Wednesday

After a pretty quiet summer when it came to new players arriving, Juventus look set to welcome their first new signing of the January transfer window next week.

And it just so happens to be from the same club in which last summer’s first (and only) signing came from as well.

According to multiple reports out of Italy from the likes of Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, Romeo Agresti of Goal Italia, and Fabrizio Romano, Juventus have finalized the deal with Lille’s Tiago Djaló and the 23-year-old Portuguese center back is all set to undergo his medicals in Turin on Wednesday. All of the last details when it comes to Djaló’s contract have been agreed upon and now he can fly to Turin on Tuesday, according to reports, and (maybe after attending Juve’s game against Sassuolo) undergo his medicals the next day.

He will arrive for an initial fee around €3.5 million with potential add-ons. Lille will have a clause in the deal where they will receive 10% of a future sale.

#Calciomercato | Previste tra martedì e mercoledì le visite mediche di Djalo con la @juventusfc https://t.co/sP6RoJeraR — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) January 14, 2024

Djaló, who has been out since last March due to major knee surgery, will be the second player that Juventus have signed from Lille this season, with Timothy Weah — the only new player that arrived over the summer — moving to Turin last July. He will also be, officially, the first player that Cristiano Giuntoli has signed since he became Juve’s new football director. (Weah signed on July 1, while Giuntoli was announced on July 7 after a lengthy wait due to Aurelio De Laurentiis being Aurelio De Laurentiis.)

With Dean Huijsen heading to Roma on loan earlier this month, Juventus simply needed another body in defense to help cover things depth-wise. With Djaló, Juventus will be getting a player who has played all across the back of the defense and can do it with some very good effectiveness. How quickly he will be able to play regular minutes following his his full clearance to return to action remains to be seen, but considering the fact that Juve aren’t playing in Europe and the two-legged Coppa Italia semifinal against Lazio isn’t until April, it’s not like there’s going to be a massive fixture crunch in the near future.

Plus, they beat Inter to Djaló’s signature. That’s always a plus no matter who it is.