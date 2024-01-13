Reports: Juventus have held talks over possible Jordan Henderson loan move

It’s safe to say that, as of right now, the transfer rumor mill swirling around Juventus is being led by one position group: midfielders. Considering the simple need for more depth in the center of the park, that is certainly not a surprise to anybody. Nor is the fact that Juve directors Cristiano Giuntoli and Giovanni Manna are probably having to think a little outside of the box with the club’s financial situation being what it is.

So, now we certainly have an outside-of-the-box kind of transfer target.

According to reports over the last couple of days, Juventus have reportedly held talks with former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson’s camp over a possible loan move. Both Sky Sport Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio and Goal Italia’s Romeo Agresti have reported that talks have already taken place and more talks will likely come over the next few days as Juventus try to get a true reading as to whether a potential loan move for the 33-year-old Henderson — who garnered plenty of headlines this past summer for his move to Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League — is actually a possibility.

Per Di Marzio’s reporting, one of the big stumbling blocks is how long a potential loan move would end up being. Henderson reportedly wants a loan spell that is 18 months long, while Juventus (understandably) only wants something through the remainder of the 2023-24 season.

Confermato il dialogo aperto tra la #Juventus e gli agenti di #Henderson. È previsto un altro contatto in queste ore per approfondire ulteriormente in attesa di eventuali sviluppi ⚪️⚫️@GoalItalia — Romeo Agresti (@romeoagresti) January 13, 2024

A key point, as noted by Di Marzio, is Juventus’ current liquidity ratio, which stands in the negative zone right now. However, that could change if somebody like striker Moise Kean — who has been linked with Monza and Fiorentina over the last few days — were to leave during the January transfer window.

SportItalia transfer reporter Alfredo Pedulla has made it sound like talks between Juventus and Henderson’s camp are far more advanced than other outlets have said. Pedulla has said that Henderson will reduce his monster salary that he’s currently on in Saudi Arabia to all of €1.5 million to make a move to Juventus happen. Pedulla describes Henderson as Max Allegri’s “first choice for the midfield.”

Henderson’s move to Saudi Arabia over the summer was one of the most criticized of all the big-money signings that the SPL put forward. Much of the scrutiny was centered around the fact that Henderson has previously been very outspoken on human rights yet headed to a country that very much goes against the same issues that he had spoken about. Since then, Henderson has reportedly struggled to fit into his new home in Saudi Arabia, while also has not exactly been thrilled about playing in front of small crowds and on a struggling Al-Ettifaq squad that is very much a mid-table side at the moment.

So now, Henderson is hoping that a return to Europe can both turn his season around as well as secure his place in the England squad for this coming summer’s European Championships.

Henderson has also been linked with Ajax in recent days, according to Fabrizio Romano.