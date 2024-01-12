Allegri: I have great passion for my job at Juventus

Juventus continue to enjoy a goal-filled romp in the Coppa Italia, this time banging in four unanswered goals against Frosinone as they marched into the semis of the competition. A hat-trick from Arkadiusz Milik with hotshot young striker Kenan Yildiz grabbing another ensured that the throngs filling the Allianz would enjoy a great evening.

After the game, coach Massimiliano Allegri spoke to the media on the occasion of his 400th game in charge of Juve, and addressed the comments from Sporting Director Cristiano Giuntoli that there was no reason that number couldn’t stretch to 600 or 700.

“I thank the lads for a great performance, they enjoyed themselves and entertained the crowd too. The director has too much faith in me! We have to focus on the present and the immediate future. “Now there’s a wonderful semi-final against Lazio coming up in April, but before that we need to keep our focus on Serie A.”

What was the secret to his longevity?

“I have great passion for my job, I have great fun and had the opportunity to train real champions at Juventus from 2010 to 2019. I returned and it was a different approach, but still just as enjoyable, so these are players with less experience, but a lot of talent, so it’s good to help them adapt. “Just look at Bremer, who is a different player now to what he was when he first arrived. It takes a while at Juventus to realise quite where you are and what is needed from you. I see them growing, these are good lads and that is the most important thing for me.”

United States midfielder Weston McKennie continues to have a strong season adding two assists, repaying the faith in him from local media who have named him Juve’s player of the season so far.

“McKennie left Juventus last season, did not have a great season at Leeds on loan, but returned eager to prove himself. We must all celebrate for this victory, but then from tomorrow shelve it and focus on the next test against a Sassuolo side that scored four goals against us last time.”

How is that a dull and dour Allegri side have suddenly found their scoring boots?

“The fact we managed to keep a clean sheet was good, as recently we had been conceding a bit too easily. We must realise the various moments of the match, when to push hard and when to control, and the team has improved in that sense. “Winning games is always complicated, even when they look easy in hindsight, and we must continue improving in many areas. We were a bit too tense in the first half and struggled playing out from the back, so need to work on that.”

Allegri continues to get asked about Juve’s transfer activity during the winter mercato, especially about midfield reinforcements.