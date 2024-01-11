Coppa Italia Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Frosinone

After Juventus opened their Coppa Italia campaign in style last week, we don’t have to wait long to see what they will do next in the only other competition they will be taking part in this season.

The chance for a trophy not named lo scudetto rolls on, and at the same place in which Juve recorded their biggest win in years last week.

Last week it was Salernitana. This week it’s Frosinone making the trip to the Allianz Stadium for the Coppa Italia quarterfinals. Lying in wait is a two-legged semifinal tie against Lazio, who beat arch-rival Roma 24 hours ago in the kind of game we’ve all come to expect from the Derby della Capitale. But even with another couple of games potentially there against our old friend Maurizio Sarri, Juventus face a Frosinone side that are undoubtedly going through their toughest stretch of form of the 2023-24 season at the moment.

Outside of their win over Napoli in the Coppa Italia Round of 16, Frosinone have yet to record a win dating back to late November. For many observers, they’re coming back to earth after a hot start to the season. For others, it’s a newly-promoted side regressing to the mean because they were always going to be in a relegation battle once they got into the heart of the Serie A schedule.

No matter how you look at it when it comes to Frosinone, they’re a team that are both struggling right now and struggled mightily when playing away from home this season. That could bode well for a Juve side that, while not always pretty, have done a pretty good job of taking care of business this season.

Let’s hope that continues and a Coppa Italia semifinal spot is what we’re talking about in a few hours.

MATCH INFO

When: Thursday, Jan. 11, 2024.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 9 p.m. in Italy and the Central European time zone, 8 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 3 p.m. Eastern time, 12 p.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Perin; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; Weah, McKennie, Locatelli, Miretti, Kostic; Yildiz, Milik.

Juventus bench: Szczesny, Pinsoglio, Alex Sandro, Rugani, Cambiaso, Nicolussi Caviglia, Nonge, Hasa, Vlahovic, Iling-Junior.

Frosinone starting XI (4-3-3): Cerofolini; Romagnoli, Okoli, Lusuardi; Garritano, Brescianini, Mazzitelli, Lirola; Harroui, Ibrahimovic; Kaio Jorge

HOW TO WATCH

Television: CBS Spors Golazo (United States); Viaplay Sports 1 (United Kingdom); Canale 5 (Italy).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); Viaplay UK (United Kingdom); Mediaset Infinity (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven't already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.