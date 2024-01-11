The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 199: Discussing Dean Huijsen’s loan move to Roma

The fact that Dean Huijsen went out on loan for the second half of the 2023-24 season isn’t all that much of a surprise. With all of 13 minutes to his name in a Juventus shirt (in Serie A) this season, it was pretty easy to figure out that one of the Bianconeri’s brightest young prospects needed to get playing time on a much more consistent fashion.

Where he actually ended up on loan, now that was the surprise.

After a couple of weeks of hearing about the 18-year-old Huijsen heading to Frosinone on loan, it ended up being a very different kind of club that ended up signing him. That’s because it’s not a potential relegation battler where he will spend the second half of the season. Instead, it will be at a Roma side managed by Jose Mourinho and hopes of getting back into a Champions League spot where he will seek that regular playing time.

Considering Roma’s shortcomings when it comes to center back depth, that playing time Huijsen seeks has already arrived. He has made two appearances for Roma and hasn’t even been there for a week as of this episode coming out. So, that’s already an improvement over what was going on in Turin.

(Please note this episode was recorded before Roma’s Coppa Italia loss to Lazio on Wednesday.)

