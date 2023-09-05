OFFICIALLY OFFICIAL: Joe Montemurro signs extension with Juve through 2026

Juventus Women head coach Joe Montemurro was in no danger of being dismissed from the post he’s held the last two years, but the second manager the club has ever had will enter the 2023-24 season with a little more job security.

On the cusp of qualification for the Women’s Champions League getting underway, Juventus announced Monday that Montemurro has signed a two-year contract extension through the 2025-26 season. That means Montemurro, who joined from Arsenal in the summer of 2021, will surpass the length of Rita Guarino’s tenure as manager if he is to stay through the entirety of his new deal. And considering the fact that he has helped continue the progress that Guarino started and has helped Juventus Women become a more competitive side in Europe, there’s a pretty good chance that the second manager the Bianconere have ever had will remain on the sidelines for much of the next decade.

Montemurro originally signed a three-year deal when he arrived in the summer of 2021.

✍ #Montemurro2026



Looking forward to three more years together, @montemurrojoe! — Juventus Women (@JuventusFCWomen) September 4, 2023

Part of Juventus’ announcement about Montemurro’s contract extension reads as follows:

Coach Joe Montemurro has renewed his contract with Juventus Women, seeing his ties to the club extend by two years and until 2026. The boss, then, will continue the work that he has been doing with the Bianconere since arriving in the summer of 2021. His commitment to expanding our limits, pushing the side to grow and bringing out the very best in each and every player remains as strong as ever.

During Monday’s press conference ahead of the Women’s Champions League qualification mini-tournament in Germany, Montemurro said the following about his extension:

“I’m happy to be part of this family and I look forward to continuing the work I started two years ago. I want to thank the club and, specifically, Stefano Braghin for this opportunity to continue together.”

Juventus Women sporting director Stefano Braghin said the following regarding Montemurro’s new deal:

“This morning we extended Joe Montemurro’s contract, seeing him continue with us until 2026. We are very happy with the results we have achieved under him in these last two years. We have also raised our standard at European level, and this is because of Joe’s work. “It’s no coincidence that this announcement comes before we travel to Frankfurt for UWCL qualification. We know we’ll face tough tests, but the girls are focused. This announcement is a strong signal of continuity, irrespective of the outcome of these games.”

In his two seasons with Juve, Montemurro has guided his team to what was the fifth and final Scudetto of the Bianconere’s five-year run atop the league table after they started in 2017. In that same season, Montemurro led Juventus Women into the Women’s Champions League knockout round for the first time in club history, getting out of a group that had heavyweights Chelsea and 2022 semifinalist Wolfsburg.

Juve’s Scudetto streak came to an end last season, with Roma being the best club in the league from the first week of the 2022-23 campaign until the very end. Even a new-look format to the season — two “phases” with the top five teams facing one another twice to determine a title winner — couldn’t slow down Roma. Juve, however, finished the season with a trophy, beating Roma for the second straight year in the Coppa Italia Femminile final.

But Montemurro has certainly done enough to earn his new deal. With a busy transfer window in which some potentially valuable players have arrived, Montemurro and Juve will be out to get a new Scudetto streak started. Before that, though, it’s all about trying to qualify for the Women’s Champions League, which gets underway on Wednesday against Kazakh side Okzhetpes.