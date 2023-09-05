The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 168: Juve don’t throw away more points vs. Empoli

The first international break of the 2023-24 season has arrived. Thankfully, we aren’t sitting here during the first few days of said international break and shaking our heads because more stupidity happened during a trip to Empoli.

Leave that mess there last season, right?

Juventus went into the September international break with a 2-0 win over Empoli that probably should have been more than that. It wasn’t the high-flying performance that we saw against Udinese, but it wasn’t the complete disaster of a first half from the home opener against Bologna seven days earlier. It was the kind of game in which Juve created a good number of scoring chances and couldn’t convert many of them for a variety of reasons.

But at least they didn’t drop points again while playing Empoli in Tuscany. That sure was nice.

On Episode 168 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including how Paul Pogba is back to being injured, it was nice to see Filip Kostic back in the starting lineup against Empoli after some transfer rumor-filled final days of the summer window, and how Weston McKennie starting at wingback isn’t exactly the greatest thing.

The performance against Empoli wasn’t great and Juve certainly should have been

Did Juventus ever lose control of the game against Empoli despite the fact that they were holding onto a slim 1-0 lead?

Thoughts on Dusan Vlahovic’s up and down kind of performance and his season as a whole so far.

Twitter question for the week: Assuming health, what would Juventus’ best midfield three be? (Of course also assuming Max Allegri sticks with a 3-5-2 all season.)

You can listen to Episode 168 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the embedded player below:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast to drop every Monday and Thursday mornings/afternoons for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice five-star rating and review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.