Allegri: No point in Juventus looking at the table yet

Juventus are away this weekend at Atalanta, with games in recent years between the two sides being close battles. Speaking during his pre-match press conference today, coach Massimiliano Allegri provided a squad update.

“Usually the games against Atalanta are hard-fought, they are in a good period of form, did not concede at home, so we must play with great focus and try to keep a good tempo. “We already had a head-to-head with Lazio and tomorrow Atalanta are a physical, aggressive team and we must make sure that we are ready. It’s not like the campaign ends tomorrow.”

Inter Milan’s loss midweek now means there is no unbeaten team in the league, and are tied on top of the table with AC Milan while Juve sit just two points behind them now.

“There’s no point looking at the table at this moment, even if staying in the top four would help boost our self-esteem. The team is growing physically too, Adrien Rabiot and Timothy Weah are stepping up a gear. “We are making the most of not being in the Champions League by trying to work in training and bringing younger or less experienced players through.”

Juve will be thin up top with Dusan Vlahovic still out and Arkadiusz Milik, who got the only goal of the game Tuesday against Lecce, is also out.

“Vlahovic has the usual back issue that kept him out for a few days last week, he had a lot of pain, so it’s best to let him rest and make the full recovery. “Moise Kean returns, but Milik is out, as he had a few issues with his calf and it is again best not to risk it. We will have Tommaso Mancini with us, a lad from the Next Gen team. “Kean will start tomorrow, in midfield there will be one between Fabio Miretti and Nicoló Fagioli, I will decide tomorrow.”

Allegri’s side were flat in the first half of their home game against Lecce and were booed off the pitch by the fans midweek.