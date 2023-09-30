Reports: Juventus thinking of January move for Spurs’ Hojbjerg

At this point, Juventus being on the lookout for some sort of upgrade in midfield is nothing new. Considering the fact that it’s essentially the same group from a year ago and the most-talented member of said group is currently suspended for failing a doping test, it shouldn’t come as a surprise that the Cristiano Giuntoli-led front office is open to some new blood.

It just could very well be from a club in which Juve’s done a decent amount of business with over the last couple of years.

It’s time to add Danish midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to the list of potential midfielders that Juventus could move for in the January transfer window. According to the likes of Sky Italia and others on the Peninsula, the 28-year-old who currently calls Tottenham home is looking more and more likely to leave come the new year as his playing time under first-year manager Ange Postecoglou has taken a tumble. Hojbjerg, whose deal currently runs through 2025, could be available on a loan-with-option-to-buy kind of deal — something, considering Juventus’ current economic state, could be appealing depending on the price of the potential buy option. The rumored price could be as much as €30 million.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Hojbjerg has also been in the market for a new agent, which could be the kind of path that sees him leave Tottenham come January.

EXCL: Pierre Emile Højbjerg’s contract with his agent has come to an end



⚪️ Tottenham midfielder is now looking for scenarios/options going forward.



January market, an option for the Danish midfielder. pic.twitter.com/7OniMgxjpi — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 25, 2023

The catch in all of this is that if Spurs are to part ways with the Dane, they would prefer it be on a permanent basis rather than on a six-month loan or loan with an option to buy. Based on the potential €30 million fee mentioned above, we know that this is not the kind of price the current Juve management team want to be paying for a player who, while talented, may not exactly be somebody who stays beyond a couple of seasons.

Hojbjerg has also been linked with a move to Roma — which, if you remember who the manager was when Spurs first signed him, makes sense. (But then might not make sense knowing that Jose Mourinho probably isn’t going to stay in Rome beyond this summer — especially considering how things have gone to start the 2023-24 campaign — and Roma’s overall financial state isn’t all that much better than Juve.) Atlético Madrid also had interest in signing Hojbjerg this past summer but couldn’t get a deal across the finish line.

Who knows if Juventus will ever get close to a deal crossing the finish line with Hojbjerg. But hey, at the very least we’re talking about potentially improving the midfield — which, regardless of Paul Pogba’s status going forward, needs a whole lot of help.