Juventus 1 - Lecce 0: Initial reaction and random observations

I’m guessing that after the showing they just had over the weekend, the last thing Juventus players and coaches alike wanted to hear was that of whistles from the stands as they walked off the field at halftime. Unfortunately, that happened Tuesday, with a pretty uninspiring opening 45 minutes leaving you to wonder just how much the loss to Sassuolo was still lingering for those same players and the man who fills out the starting lineup.

While there wasn’t a whole lot of room potentially play worse, the chance to play better come the second 45 minutes was there for the taking.

It wasn’t pretty, but Juve did just that.

An improvement second half — albeit, still very far off from what we saw from them the last time they played on the Allianz Stadium turf — and Arek Milik’s first real contribution of the night saw Juventus grab the lead over Serie A’s biggest early-season surprise. While Juve pushed for a second goal that never came, the Bianconeri’s 1-0 win turned out to be more of a grinder than something that was easy on the eyes and something that would have allowed the clear anxiety that was in that stadium to be totally relieved.

It was not pretty. Not by any means.

Some of the same issues — especially in midfield and finishing in front of the Lecce goal — was there again just like we saw over the weekend against Sassuolo. For all the good Juve’s defense did — Lecce didn’t even take a shot until nearly the hour mark — it was the other two areas of the field that still looked disjointed and not as fluid of a unit as they have at other points of the early season to date.

I wouldn’t categorize this performance as one from Angry Juventus that we’ve seen in past seasons. It was more of a Juventus that still had those same issues and is trying to work through those issues (if there truly is a way to solve them or at least a genuine attempt).

But as I said in the ultra-secretive and exclusive BWRAO Slack channel, this game for me was more about not extending the poor results and simply just trying to get three points. Would seeing Juve playing like they did against Lazio be a nice change of pace? Sure, but the last thing this team needed was to go into another big game this weekend on the back of two losses and two drab performances.

Juve got the win. It wasn’t one that is all that inspiring, but I’ll take it. And now I hope they rest up and come out a whole lot better than they did on Tuesday night when they make the trip to Bergamo. Let’s just hope they can crank it up against Atalanta like they did in their first big game of the season because that was fun.

