Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Lecce

Who is ready for a good, old-fashioned top-four clash at the Allianz Stadium this evening?

OK, so it’s maybe not the old-fashioned top-four or top-of-the-table clash that you were thinking of, but Juventus hosting Lecce at the Allianz Stadium this evening is very much a matchup of third place and fourth place in Serie A. And for Juventus it’s quite the important matchup no matter where Lecce is in the table considering where things are coming out of the weekend’s result in Reggio Emilia.

Rather than waiting around a full week in between games, Juve will be out to rebound all of 72 or so hours later from quite the whatever-the-hell-you-wanna-call-it performance against Sassuolo over the weekend. It was not good — not good at all. Whether it was the massive, game-changing individual errors or the overall struggles of the team, things were not good whatsoever.

So now we get to see what Max Allegri and Juve have in store for us next.

This could be a team performance that represents just how angry and hungry his team is to bounce back like Allegri said during Monday’s pre-match press conference. Or it could end up being one where Juve are showing the signs of an emotional night over the weekend and everything that happened against Sassuolo is still lingering in the mind and the body.

Here goes nothin’, folks. Let’s see what Juventus has in store and what this Lecce start to the season is all about, shall we?

MATCH INFO

When: Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.

Where: Allianz Stadium, Turin, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 8:45 p.m. Italy and the Central European time zone, 7:45 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 2:45 p.m. Eastern time, 11:45 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Danilo, Bremer, Rugani; McKennie, Fagioli, Locatelli, Rabiot, Cambiaso; Milik, Chiesa.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Gatti, Huijsen, Kostić, Miretti, Weah, Nicolussi Caviglia, Vlahović, Yildiz, Iling-Junior.

Lecce starting XI (4-3-3): Falcone; Venuti, Baschirotto, Pongracic, Dorgu; Oudin, Ramadani, Blin; Almqvist, Krstovic, Strefezza.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TLN (Canada); TNT Sports 2 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+ (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.