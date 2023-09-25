The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 173: Juve suffer ‘freak loss’ against Sassuolo

This past weekend was not like the one before it.

That means for all of the happy and optimism to come out of the big win over Lazio, Juventus’ subsequent result against Sasuolo was anything but more good times. Instead, it was a 4-2 loss that involved massive game-changing mistakes from the defense, an attack that struggled to put much on goal and, as the cruelest of cruel went, one of the more comical own goals scored by a Juventus player you will see over the coming years.

Yeah, it wasn’t great.

Not great — at all. Good vibes gone. Whoosh! Just like that.

Juventus followed up its best performance of the season with a game that will be remembered for the collective ineffectiveness on top of the big-time mistakes that led to Sassuolo’s goals. It was not pretty — and yet, there was still a chance to win the thing and roll back to Turin with three points in the bag.

That, obviously, didn’t happen. And now Juve heads into the final game of September with a whole lot of questions to answer about a whole lot of things.

On Episode 173 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Takeaways from the week that was — including how Juventus’ loss to Sassuolo was a comedy of errors and how it was actually kinda interesting, how this was a little like the Bologna game in which Juve went out and tried to do what they have been doing even amidst the struggle, and how we are waiting to see what Max Allegri’s next move is.

So, yeah. About Juventus’ 4-2 loss to Sassuolo.

Those mistakes by Wojciech Szczesny ... what happened there?

So, where does Juventus go from here knowing big games are fast approaching?

Social media questions — including if it’s truly time for Juventus to start looking for a long-term replacement for Wojciech Szczesny, how much criticism/credit does Max Allegri deserve so far this season, is there any realistic hope that Juve can find a backup to Manuel Locatelli during the winter transfer window, if Juve can survive with three at the back, and if it’s fair to blame Federico Gatti for as much most have considering he’s still relatively young.

