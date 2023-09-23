Game Time Thread: Juventus vs. Sassuolo

The Mapei Stadium has proved to be a place of both good times and bad over the last decade since Sassuolo became a Serie A regular. Unfortunately, the bad has given the good a decent push over the years, with there being good results and bad thrown in there.

So, what does this season’s trip to Reggio Emilia have in store?

Well, here we go, everybody. It’s about that time to find out.

Juventus players and coaches alike have hopped on the train and headed over to Reggio Emilia, with this evening’s against Sassuolo the chance to show what everybody is wondering about — just how Max Allegri’s squad will follow up their big win over Lazio seven days ago. They could very well keep the good times going. They could struggle like they did after a big season-opening wins and subsequently drop points against Bologna the next weekend. They could do just enough to get the win and head back on that same train to Turin with three points in the bag.

There are a lot of different ways this can go against a Sassuolo team that has just one win in four to their name so far this season. It could go well. It could go the opposite of that. This is Sassuolo after all, and they’ve proven to be a tricky out no matter what kind of form they’re in over the years.

So here’s to hoping that Juventus can avoid the bad stuff and, at the very least, keep pace with the one team that’s actually in front of them in the standings. They do that and it’s even more of a pretty solid start heading into the final says of September and a big month of October that has big game after big game on the schedule.

MATCH INFO

When: Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023.

Where: Mapei Stadium, Sassuolo, Italy.

Official kickoff time: 6 p.m. Italy and the Central European time zone, 5 p.m. in the United Kingdom, 12 p.m. Eastern time, 9 a.m. Pacific time.

STARTING LINEUPS

Juventus starting XI (3-5-2): Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Danilo; McKennie, Miretti, Locatelli, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic.

Juventus bench: Pinsoglio, Perin, Huijsen, Rugani, Cambiaso, Fagioli, Weah, Nicolussi C., Milik, Iling-Junior, Kean.

Sassuolo starting XI (4-2-3-1): Cragno; Toljan, Erlic, Ruan Tressoldi, Vina; Boloca, Matheus Henrique; Berardi, Bajrami, Laurentiè; Pinamonti.

HOW TO WATCH

Television: TNT Sports 1 (United Kingdom).

Online/Streaming: Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo (United States); fuboTV Canada (Canada); discovery+, discovery+ app (United Kingdom); DAZN, Sky Go Italia (Italy).

Other live viewing options can be found here, and as always, you can also follow along with us live and all the stupid things we say on Twitter. If you haven’t already, join the community on Black & White & Read All Over, and join in the discussion below.