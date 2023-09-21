The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 172: Can Juve avoid the trap against Sassuolo?

A lot like when Juventus played awfully well in their season-opening win over Udinese, we’re now waiting to see what’s next in the aftermath of Juve’s big win over Lazio last weekend.

It’s a very important question ponder, folks.

Especially when you’re about to line up against a Sassuolo team that has won just one of their first four games and is coming off blowing a 2-0 lead on their way to a 4-2 loss against Frosinone last weekend.

For as good as Juve’s win over Lazio was last weekend, Sassuolo’s ability to protect their two-goal lead against Frosinone the very next day was about the complete opposite. It was rough, very rough, and another mark of negativity on a season that has not started off very well.

So here’s Juventus, riding into the Mapei Stadium off the back of a big win and facing a team that has struggled to start the new season on any sort of positive note. Potential trap game, anyone? Maybe!

On Episode 172 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Last Saturday against Lazio was quite the enjoyable outing at the Allianz Stadium. Now that Juve is heading back out on the road to Sassuolo, what do they have to do to keep the good times going?

Sassuolo have struggled this season. Their schedule has been relatively tough, too. Does that mean this has the makings of a trap game for Max Allegri and Juventus?

So, what does Juve need to do to ensure that it doesn’t become a trap game? (Besides, you know, go out and win the game in the simplest of terms.)

Players we’re keeping an eye on as Juve head to Sassuolo — including somebody who called the Mapei Stadium his home stadium for a couple of years before moving to Turin.

You can listen to Episode 172 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the player embedded below:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast to drop every Monday and Thursday mornings/afternoons for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice five-star rating and review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.