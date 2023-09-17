Sunday Poll: How many goals will Dusan Vlahovic finish with this season?

There have been a lot of good things taking place through Juventus’ first four games of the 2023-24 season, but one of the biggest has been the impact of striker Dusan Vlahovic.

In those four games, Vlahovic has truly started to look like his old self again. He’s scored four goals, including a truly impressive brace — with both goals scored with his weaker right foot, no less! — in Juve’s 3-1 win over Lazio on Saturday. It was the kind of game in which the positive start to the season for Vlahovic was taken up another level and one to make you believe that the Vlahovic we saw for much of last season is a thing of the past.

Vlahovic isn’t only healthy and playing like he’s got plenty of confidence again, but the decisiveness is there and he’s been pretty efficient in front of goal, with his early-season goal tally also being hampered by a couple of very close offside calls before the international break.

While it still is very early in the new season, Vlahovic is second in the capocannoniere race behind Inter’s Lautaro Martinez, who has scored five goals already this year.

So as we continue to see with much anticipation how this partnership up front with Federico Chiesa develops and how Juventus’ new-look tactics evolve over these next few weeks as the schedule brings a higher level of competition, the question has to be asked: If Vlahovic continues to play like he has to begin the season, how good can he be?

Or, better yet: If Vlahovic continues to play like he has been, how many goals can he finish the season with?