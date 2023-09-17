Allegri: Juventus target is to finish in the top four

Juventus were resplendent in a way we have not seen in many years in their comprehensive win against Lazio earlier today, with a Dusan Vlahovic brace and Federico Chiesa strike sandwiched in between assuring a 3-1 win.

The Bianconeri started in a 3-5-2 formation with the goalscoring duo playing together up top, and they were dangerous just about every time they got the ball. Allegri was asked his thoughts on how well the partnership was working.

“Federico plays a little bit closer [to Vlahovic] and is good at creating the best situations for him. “I think today Chiesa played the best game since he joined Juventus in terms of technique, attention and intensity. He is working and improving.”

What were his thoughts on the team’s performance against a dangerous opponent?

“I am happy with how we played, the victory and the behaviour of those who were involved. “The atmosphere was great, the fans pushed and supported us even when Lazio had the ball, so I am happy. We must keep our feet on the ground. Our target is to finish in the top four, so now we are above expectations. “We were aware of Lazio’s quality and it would have been dangerous for us to leave space. The lads were aggressive since the start and we remained united with the ball possession. We risked nothing, perhaps in two or three moments, but overall we worked well.”

Despite Juve sitting in second place now Allegri continues to insist that his side are not challengers for the Scudetto, and that a top four finish was his target.

“No, because we must realise that it will be very difficult to finish in the top four this season. “There is great competition. Napoli, Inter and Milan are above the others, we will do our best to remain there until December and then try to improve. Our target is to earn 76 points to go to the Champions League. I think it will be enough, but we’ll see. Not playing in the Champions League this season is affecting us technically and economically, being able to qualify will be vital.”

Both Manuel Locatelli and Fabio Miretti had good performances for the Italy senior and youth sides during the international break, and followed up with strong showings against Lazio too.

“Locatelli’s self-confidence has improved also thanks to the good performance against Ukraine. Miretti is doing well too, he did well today.”

Allegri already labeled with departure fiasco of Leonardo Bonucci as ‘a soap opera’, so when asked again for a comment he reiterated, even naming the long-running American show ‘The Bold & The Beautiful’.