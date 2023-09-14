The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 170: Juve face first big test of the season vs. Lazio

The September international break has always been one of the worst-timed things that takes place every season. You get your first real taste of the new season, only to have it ripped away for a couple of weeks like it’s your dietician trying to enforce portion control.

The good news is that said international break is almost over.

And that means the games are almost upon us again ... until the next international break in about a month’s time.

For Juventus, the first game out of the September international break is quite the big one. While there will be a whole lot of eyes on what’s going on in Milan for obvious reasons, Juve will host former manager Maurizio Sarri and Lazio, a direct rival for the top four and the team that just handed defending champions Napoli their first league loss of the season.

It’s a big game for a number of reasons, but maybe most importantly to see where this Juve squad is at after their last two games have failed to meet the level they set in their season-opening win over Udinese.

**NOTE: This episode was recorded before the news of Paul Pogba failing a doping test and Leonardo Bonucci taking legal action against Juventus due to being frozen out of the squad.**

On Episode 170 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Juventus are back from the international break. Isn’t that exciting?!

Juve does have a potentially big injury concern involving Federico Chiesa, who had to leave Italy camp and head back to Turin late last week due to reported muscle fatigue.

Lazio has had an interesting start to the season — which means trying to predict which version of Maurizio Sarri’s team that will show up Saturday is awfully tough.

Juve have, at least recently, had success against Lazio, but their new tactics might be a little bit different from how they’ve beaten Sarri’s side in the past.

