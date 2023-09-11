The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 169: Grading Juventus’ summer transfer window

What does the arrival of September mean every year?

It’s not just the fact that the first international break of the season is here and there to disrupt the new season just a few weeks after it got started, It’s also the fact that the summer transfer window comes to a close and, for a number of reasons, we can all step back a little bit and not have to worry about the latest transfer rumor proving to be true.

That means it’s time to look back on the summer window that was.

For Juventus, that doesn’t exactly mean looking back on a whole lot of signings like other clubs because, as we know, there simply wasn’t the sheer volume of cash available to do so. This summer was about trying to bring down costs on the roster and clear out players who had no future at the club.

So, how did they do? Time for a BWRAO and The Old Lady Speaks Podcast investigation.

On Episode 169 (nice) of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

How would we grade Juventus’ summer mercato?

Do we agree with how the BWRAO community rated Juventus’ summer mercato?

How are we feeling about the first few months of the Cristiano Giuntoli era at Juventus?

Out of all the young players who left on loan (not named Nicolo Rovella), who are you going to be paying attention to the most? And do they probably play for Frosinone?

Twitter question of the week — what will need to happen for Juve to both challenge for the top four in Serie A and potentially challenge for the Scudetto this season?

You can listen to Episode 169 (nice) of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or through the player embedded below:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast to drop every Monday and Thursday mornings/afternoons for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice five-star rating and review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.