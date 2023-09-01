Friday Poll: How would you rate Juventus’ summer mercato?

The summer transfer window is now a thing of the past in Europe. There’s still surely plenty of money hoping to be spent in Saudi Arabia and that could create some early September headlines, but the bulk of the business is done.

And that means Juventus’ roster, as we know it right now, is likely locked into place until January.

The final total is as follows:

Three players bought outright (Arek Milik, Timothy Weah, Facundo Gonzalez)

Three players return from loan (Weston McKennie, Andrea Cambiaso, Hans Nicolusi-Caviglia)

Twelve players leave on loan

Two players leave on free transfers (Leonard Bonucci, Marko Pjaca)

Two players sold outright (Dejan Kulusevski, Denis Zakaria)

Three players leave after their contracts expired (Juan Cuadrado, Angel Di Maria, Mohamed Ihattaren)

So, as you can clearly see, this summer was much more about trying to clear out some players rather than drastically upgrading the squad on the whole. Other than signing Milik outright and Weah being the direct replacement on the right wing for Cuadrado, there wasn’t much to impact this season’s roster.

Some of the names we saw leave were probably names we weren’t expecting to leave. Other names who are still on the roster are names that we probably expected to leave at some point of the summer transfer window. No matter what, though Juventus’ three biggest assets who could have been sold this summer — Dusan Vlahovic, Federico Chiesa and Bremer — are still around despite the very well-known fact that Juve’s finances are in very bad shape and the need to adhere to certain FFP guidelines need to happen if they are to qualify for Europe next season.

So, with all of that being said, we ask the question: How would you rate Juventus’ summer mercato on the whole?

It’s a simple question with what is likely to bring some very different answers. But when you’re a team that needs obvious upgrades yet you have no money available to do so, there’s only so much you can do. There you go.