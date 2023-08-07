The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, Episode 162: Juve return from U.S. tour as transfer window centers around Lukaku, Vlahovic

The start of the 2023-24 season is rapidly approaching. That means the friendlies are almost over with and any sort of transfer business in the final couple of weeks in the summer window will either be closed successfully or have us wondering what the heck happened after things didn’t go through.

For Juventus, there are things to be happy about, things still that are giant question marks and, when it comes to the transfer market, even bigger unknowns heading into the middle of August.

All of this with less than two weeks before Juve kick things off for real against Udinese.

Sounds like a good time, doesn’t It? Of course it is. (Or probably isn’t depending on how you look at these things that may or may not be happening in the mercato.)

On this week’s episode of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast, we discuss:

Our boy is back! Our favorite Dutchman, Chuks, is back!

Juventus’ United States tour is now a thing of the past, and the way they wrapped things up against Real Madrid in Florida was a pleasant surprise even if it was a friendly.

Timothy Weah was one of the standout performers during the preseason tour, but who else caught our eyes with how they played in the United States? (It was two games, but still!)

The transfer rumor mill is starting to heat up again, with talk of a swap deal between Juventus and Chelsea that involves Dusan Vlahovic and Romelu Lukaku dominating the conversation these days.

Of course, Juventus’ inability to sell players is still very much preventing much of anything signing-wise from happening, too.

One of the best Juventus players to ever play in Turin, goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, retired late last week at the age of 45 years old. That’s right, the GOAT of goalkeepers played into his mid-40s in a professional career that spanned nearly three decades.

Twitter (X?) questions — including Andrea Cambiaso’s role now that it looks like he’s sticking around for the 2023-24 season and what our impressions of Dean Huijsen have been during the preseason friendlies.

You can listen to Episode 162 of The Old Lady Speaks Podcast on your preferred podcasting platform or on the player below:

To our dear listeners: Please look for the latest episode of The Old Lady Speaks to drop every Monday afternoon/evening for those of you who live in the United States. (Please adjust your time zone according if you live outside of the U.S.)

If you happen to listen to the Old Lady Speaks on Apple Podcasts or Spotify, please subscribe to the show and give us a nice five-star rating and review because it is very nice to see that our podcast is being enjoyed by you all. The more you say nice things about us, the more we will continue to love you forever and ever and ever. We promise.