Reports: Weston McKennie could end up staying at Juventus this summer

The month of July started with the general assumption that Weston McKennie’s future was away from Juventus, with a failed loan spell at Leeds resulting in his return to Turin. Two weeks later, McKennie was suddenly no longer part of a group of outcasts, instead included in the squad for Juve’s United States tour.

What has the beginning of August brought us? The tune continuing to change.

According to Sky Italia and Italian transfer reporter Nicolo Schira this weekend, McKennie could vert well end up staying at Juventus this summer. The reason for such a turnaround can be pointed to Juve manager Max Allegri regaining confidence in the American midfielder, who started both of the Bianconeri’s friendlies in his home country and performed rather well against AC Milan and Real Madrid. Despite the apparent rediscovered faith on Allegri’s part, Sky says that Juventus are still open to a McKennie transfer but the deal would have to be one that is suitable to the financial aspect of things more than anything.

Translation: You make a good offer for McKennie, then Juve will consider it. If not, then it looks as though there could very well be two Americans on the roster to start the season when we pretty much expected Timothy Weah to be the only one.

#Juventus are reflecting on Weston #McKennie’s future. At the beginning of the summer he was not in #Juve’s plans and meant to be sold. The american midfielder has made a very good pre-season during the tournée in and #Allegri appreciates him. So he could now stay. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 5, 2023

For McKennie, this summer has basically been about two things — either show that you’re game enough to stay at Juventus and fight for a place, or play well enough in the chances that Allegri has given you to get the attention of another club in which something can happen on the transfer market. Ever since McKennie came back into the squad, the transfer rumors surrounding a potential sale have certainly cooled, which could be a sign that his immediate future is leaning toward being in Turin rather than somewhere else.

McKennie has been linked to a handful of clubs over the last month or so, with Borussia Dortmund as well as Premier League side Aston Villa having reported interest in the 24-year-old Texas native.

Allegri has had kind words about McKennie following both friendlies. He was named the man of the match in Juve’s surprising 3-1 win over Real Madrid in Florida to wrap up the U.S. tour. And with the Serie A season just two weeks away, there’s not much more time to wait to see if McKennie will indeed be a part of Juve’s squad. (And wear his third kit number in as many seasons at Juventus, by the way.)