Report: Salernitana hoping to secure trio of Juventus youngsters on loan

In the past, there has sometimes been a club in which Juventus work in synergy with to send more than a couple youngsters on loan in the hopes of giving them more playing time and, as an extension, the chance to develop away from Turin.

In years past, we’ve seen clubs like Genoa or other lower-table clubs be the ones to take up at least a couple of Juventus loanees for the upcoming season.

This summer, it looks as though Salernitana could be that club — and, by the looks of it, they’re more than happy to do just that.

According to Sky Italia’s Gianluca Di Marzio, Salernitana sporting director Morgan De Sanctis (remember him?!) has his sights set on three Juventus players to bring in on loan to add to Paulo Sousa’s squad in the coming days — midfielders Fabio Miretti and Hans Nicolussi Caviglia and central defender Facundo Gonzalez, who is in Italy and ready to undergo his medical tests ahead of his move from Valencia. The latter two names seem like they have good chances of happening — especially the 20-year-old Gonzalez — while Miretti has more to do with what Juve decide to do with him as they resume training following the return from the United States tour earlier this week.

As Di Marzio reports, Salernitana hope to have answer as to how things will shake out by the beginning of next week.

. @OfficialUSS1919, si aspetta sempre il via libera della @juventusfc per #Miretti e #NicolussiCaviglia: il club granata spera di averlo per lunedì — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) August 4, 2023

Just how long it takes Juventus to decide on how the midfield picture shakes out — and, in particular, where Miretti’s immediate future lies — is anybody’s guess at this point. Considering the fact that Paul Pogba is again slow to regain full fitness, it’s quite possible that Juve want to keep an extra midfielder around just so that there’s no risks of sudden depth issues. (Although, one has to think that without European football this coming season those issues won’t be as frequent as they were a year ago.)

The 23-year-old Nicolussi Caviglia spent the second half of last season on loan at Salernitana after initially being loaned out to Serie B side Südtirol, his first extended period of play since 2021 after dealing with multiple knee injuries.

Gonzalez, who is expected to undergo his medical exams on Monday, would get his first taste of top-flight action after playing with Valencia’s B team in Spain’s second division a year ago. The 20-year-old center back will be looking to build off his big-time showing at the Under-20 World Cup in which he anchored a Uruguay defense that recorded six shutouts in seven games during their run to the final, where they beat Italy 1-0 back in June.